Murkomen should do better to address increasing road accidents

Inertia • Sleeping on the job “has always been part of the job description of people holding positions of responsibility”, says Chris Kiriba. Holders of key jobs, he adds, fail to be proactive. “There is an increase in road accidents and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is having knee-jerk reactions akin to locking the stable after the horse has bolted.” His contact is [email protected]

Sloth • The construction of the Kimbo Junction-Matangi road in Theta Ward of Juja, Kiambu County, has stalled with only 500 metres completed in a year, laments Munene Botshelo. “The job should be speeded up and the quality of the work improved.” This, he adds, will be a lifeline to the local residents, especially youth, as they go about their business. His contact [email protected]

Ignored client • Keen to get a short-term loan from Absa Bank’s Kitale branch, loyal customer Patrick Ikaale says he was asked by one of the staff members to provide some documents, which he promptly did. That was in February, and to date, he has not got any feedback. “I’ve tried several times to follow up on the progress, in vain. They don’t even pick up my calls.” His contact is [email protected]

Double standards • During a recent weekend crusade in Nakuru Town by ‘Prophet’ David Owuor, W. Kimariech says, traffic was disrupted as police blocked key roads, including a section of Kenyatta Avenue, and diverted other motorists to allow his car to pass. “I know of the presidential motorcade, ambulances, police and fire engines being allowed to enjoy this. Is the preacher also entitled to it?” His contact is [email protected]

Quick police • Quick action by some police officers may just have saved a potentially dangerous situation and David Githae is full of kudos for that. Says he: “On March 23, at 6.30am, I dialled the police hotline 999, after learning that a student was being attacked by her boyfriend in her hostel in Rongai. The police officers moved swiftly and reached the girl in time, as the attacker fled.” His contact is [email protected]