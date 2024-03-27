Stop the blame game, address the state of our roads

Blame game • Cabinet secretaries Kichumba Murkomen (Transport) and Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior) have been heaping blame on drivers for the escalation in deadly road crashes, says Jimmy Thumbi. “What they are not seriously addressing is the state of our roads. A pothole or the lack of lane markings or signs can cause fatal or serious road accidents.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Speed • Transport CS Murkomen “does not need to dig too deep in search of solutions to the rising road carnage”, says Richard Kihara. “Just tame speed and you will have a smooth ride.” This, he is convinced, will help to reduce the rising road traffic accidents. “Thika Superhighway with the biggest traffic flow has little loss of lives because of speed controls.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Own house • President William Ruto’s recent assent to the Housing Bill has really excited Lincoln E. Oyigo. Pleased that he’s among the ordinary Kenyans set to benefit from it, Lincoln says: “I now would wish to know where my house is so that I can monitor the progress of construction. How can one construct a house without knowing its physical address?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Traffic jams • During every general election cycle, Henry Ruhiu recalls, the dualling of Magadi Road, in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, is always one of the politicians’ major promises. For a permanent solution, Henry calls for the construction of climbing lanes at the Multimedia University hill to end the long traffic jams that occur whenever heavy trucks stall, as they often do. His contact is [email protected]

***

A homeowner’s cry • The construction of United Nations Avenue, Shainaz Khan claims, is to blame for the massive cracks in the walls of her house at Gigiri, Nairobi, caused by excavation vibrators. “My appeals to the contractor have been ignored and my house could collapse any time. I’ve sent photographs but nothing is being done about it. Can anybody help me out?” Her contact is [email protected]