Transport ministry, lawmakers to blame for not stopping road accidents

Tragedy • Mourning the deaths of 11 Kenyatta University students in a bus crash, Godfrey Kanyagia says the Transport ministry and lawmakers are to blame for failing to come up with measures to stop the road carnage.

“Most PSVs have no speed governors. Reckless, dangerous and drunken drivers and corruption call for strict enforcement of the ‘Michuki Rules’.”

His contact is [email protected].

Pandemic • Experts have cautioned about an upsurge in Covid-19 infections, especially in the Lake region, but James Gakuo, a consistent critic of the authorities since the last major outbreak two years ago, is not impressed.

Says he: “Kenya is the only country with Covid alarmists. Can't these people understand that we moved on from such games?”

His contact is [email protected].

Concern • The National Police Service “is becoming more and more cruel”, remarks Paul V. Otieno. He cites the reported strangulation in police custody of three young men. Paul is also concerned about the killing of a drug baron in Mombasa, who had also been arrested.

He poses: “What do we have against Haiti to deploy Kenyan police there?”

His contact is [email protected].

Pugilists • Political contests mirror boxing matches where combatants look for a chance to knock out an opponent, says Muriithi King’au.

“However, a knockout reverberates far and wide, affecting various factions.”

The only problem, he points out, is the duels are anathema to socio-economic development and should be discouraged.

His contact is [email protected].

Injustice • The Supreme Court ban slapped on Senior Counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi is a gross violation of natural justice, as he was condemned unheard, says Fred Njuki.

“The justices can't be the jury, judge and executioner. He may have been a pain in the neck by his constant criticism but that's his constitutional right. They should stick to the rule of the law.”

His contact is [email protected].