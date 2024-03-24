Kindiki's threat to 'crush' hecklers suppresses useful feedback

Muzzled • Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki’s threat to crush hecklers at public meetings is an attempt to suppress useful feedback, says Kamichore Mutindira.

“They are communicating in this raw manner because they can’t climb onto the podium, though they may have a point. They are not just making noise, but seeking to be heard by their leaders.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Food security • The subsidised fertiliser programme has helped to boost food production, says Abdi O. Adan. He is, therefore, worried about farmers getting frustrated by queuing for hours to get fertiliser.

“The Ministry of Agriculture should improve the management of the subsidy scheme and better communicate with farmers. That's the least these hard-working people deserve.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Infrastructure • The contractor, who recently re-sprayed the guardrails on Thika Superhighway, has really upset nature lover Ruth Gituma.

Says she: “He should have considered covering and protecting the vegetation, including beautiful flowers, while doing the job.”

However, Ruth sincerely hopes that “with the rains now around the corner, these valuable plants will not dry out”.

Her contact is [email protected].

***

Accidents • Visiting British national Rod Lodge has some suggestions for curbing deaths on Kenyan roads.

Says he: “As a guest in lovely Kenya, I want the citizens enabled to safely complete their journeys. Firstly, speed kills, hence the need to put pressure on the drivers for safety. The regulation on drivers’ hours on the road must be enforced and no more corruption by greedy police.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Legislation • Can lawmakers in the Senate and National Assembly get the authorities to implement measures to prevent the rising road carnage? Asks Mercy Wambugu.

She wants to see action taken immediately to control school and college buses over proliferation of fatal and serious injury road accidents.

“They should, for instance, not be operating after 6pm.”

Her contact is [email protected].