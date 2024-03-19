Why is SHIF recruiting its own staff instead of inheriting NHIF system, resources

NHIF• As mergers often solve organisational challenges, Mwangi Wanjohi doesn’t understand why the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) is recruiting its own staff.

“For a smooth transition, why can’t the SHIF inherit the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) system, facilities and staff? Registering members afresh is a waste of time and resources.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Fuel • Fuel prices are coming down just days after President William Ruto asked the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) to do something about the high cost, says Gabriel Odhiambo.

“It seems the economy is slowly picking up as the President fulfils his election campaign promises to his fellow Kenyans. Let’s hope more goodies are on the way.”

***

Tax • The filing of Value Added Tax (VAT) has “been taken to a new miserable low”, laments Mohammed Fazal Hussein.

The new eTims system, he adds, uses 19-digit numbers, which is incompatible with most accounting software.

“Imagine the poor accountant, who must input the numbers with no errors. No other country has such tedious tasks!”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Trees • Thousands of trees are being felled to make way for high-rise buildings along Othaya and Kileleshwa roads in Nairobi, Diana D’Souza reports.

She is, however, alarmed that the blocks of houses are built so close to one another, blocking natural sunlight for the tenants.

“What happened to the plan to plant 15 million trees? We’re headed for an ecological disaster.”

Her contact is [email protected].

***

Hero • On marking the 49th anniversary of the assassination in 1975 of then-popular Nyandarua North MP JM Kariuki, Samuel Wanjohi is grateful to NMG librarian Anniel Njoka for a photographic tribute.

Says he: “I liked the photo of mourners at JM’s burial. Give us a photo or two more of the fiery MP, who fought to reduce the gap between the rich and the poor.”

His contact is [email protected].