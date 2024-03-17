Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s fight against illicit liquor laudable

Drinking problem • Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s fight against illicit liquor is laudable, says John Kamau.

The DP’s start from his Mt Kenya region backyard should be supported by secular and religious leaders.

“The brews are a menace that has turned some people into zombies. Some leaders have lamented loss of jobs and the economic cost should never supersede human life.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Doubts • The NHIF risked losing billions in a land deal but still wanted to put up a multi-storey car park in Nairobi, says Bimal Shah. He wishes any excess funds could be invested in Central Bank bonds.

“The Health ministry says it doesn’t have money to hire more medics or build medical facilities. Can we, then, trust the SHIF, which has been forced on us?”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Delayed power • After being made to cut down the trees near power lines, Willis Aguko feels he has been taken for a ride as, six months later, there is still no electricity in his rural home area.

“What is Kenya Power up to? Does it make sense to tell me to fell my trees at powerless transmission lines? Restore power in the Buru Primary School area in Uyoma South, Siaya County.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

‘Mboch’ • The origin of the word ‘mboch’, for house help or housemaid, which somebody asked about, Michael Mundia Kamau explains, is the Giriama language spoken by one of the Mijikenda communities of the coastal region.

“Mboch is a servant in Giriama. The other eight communities are the Digo, Jibana, Kambe, Chonyi, Duruma, Kauma, Rabai and Ribe.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Talent • The selection of the Kenya Under-20 national football team from among local and foreign-based players for the Four-Nation Tournament in Malawi, from today to March 26, is great, says Eldoret-based gospel singer David Chegerichman.

“There’s no need to recycle players; Kenya has a lot of talent. The monotony should be stopped.”

His contact is [email protected].