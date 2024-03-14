‘Dark continent’ now the source of light for Western world

Lit continent • The proliferation of churches led by Kenyans in the northwestern United States in particular and the diaspora in general is a reflection of an emerging trend, where Africans are quickly taking over the mantle of evangelisation, says Muriithi King’au. “What they used to call the ‘Dark Continent’ is turning to be a source of light for the Western world.” His contact is [email protected]

***

No Stoppin’ • Commuting on Nairobi’s Mombasa Road towards the city centre, Wilson Aguko says, he has noted that passengers are not allowed to alight at the various matatu stages at Imara Daima and Bellevue whenever traffic police are present. “Are these stages legal? If yes, then why can’t the passengers alight? If not, where should they get off the matatu?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Trust • Reflecting on the many shortcomings of leaders, Carey Yiembe wonders “just what happens to dignified Kenyan men and women after being elected into office”. He adds: “It’s puzzling. Compare them before and after elections and you will discover that up to 90 per cent have seriously regressed and can no longer be trusted. What could be the problem?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Civility • During the several times he has visited the Government Printer, on Haile Selassie Avenue, Nairobi, Henry Ruhiu says, he has always encountered “very unique civil servants”. He adds: “I always come out smiling. The entire staff, from the Administration Police officers to all the other people working there, are polite, welcoming and always ready to help.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Pension • While some pensioners are complaining about delays in receiving their monthly payments, with some yet to get their February dues, Nasim Magre has a different concern he hopes the authorities concerned will quickly address. “Can anybody explain why pensioners often get their money on the ninth or 10th and not the beginning of the month?” His contact is [email protected]