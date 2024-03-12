Unnecessary noise: Kenyan politicians should keep off Raila Odinga’s AU bid

Useless noise • What is really wrong with our politicians, asks Evans Macharia Mwangi, amused at the interest in ODM party leader Raila Odinga’s pitch for the African Union (AU) Commission chairmanship.

“The AU seat is not a Kenyan affair. They do not need to campaign at political rallies and funerals. Kenya has only one vote. No amount of noise will increase votes.”

Killing saccos • Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui’s suggestion that co-operative societies start lending to non-members is disturbing to Kamichore Mutindira.

Saccos, he says, have by-laws that restrict their lending to members only.

“If pushed through by the government, this could just drive the last nail into the coffin of the popular sacco movement,” he cautions.

Bumpy roads • The roads in the Maai-ihii area of Kikuyu Constituency “are not only dusty, bumpy and rocky but also get slippery and impassable whenever the heavens open and irrigate the land”, laments Anna Wanja.

MP Kimani Ichung’wah, also the National Assembly Majority Leader, she pleads, should get the road from Alliance High School to Gikambura Shopping Centre fixed.”

Pensions • Since February, William K. Toroitich says, he has not received his pension, and so, can’t meet his financial obligations.

“It’s my prayer that my plight will prick the conscience of the officials at the Pensions Department, in the National Treasury. Pensions are often delayed. We deserve better, having so wholeheartedly served in the public service.”

‘Mboch’ • What’s in a name, says Zack Omoro, is a perennial question that even he does not mind posing, and he hopes his curiosity will pay off.

The domestic worker also known as a house help or housemaid, he adds, is sometimes referred to by the Sheng-speaking urbanites as a mboch.

“What is the origin of this name?”

"What is the origin of this name?"