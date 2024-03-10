Governor Wamatangi shouldn't drag Ruto into Kiambu politics

Respect • Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi should not drag President William Ruto into local conflicts, says Githuku Mungai. “He told the President that elected leaders should respect one another. There are some MPs who have a bone to pick with him over his approach to development. Let him fight it out with the help of MCAs; he seems to be working well.” His contact is [email protected].

Slap on the wrist • What always puzzles Thomas Yebei is that, whenever a judge or magistrate is found guilty of misconduct or corruption by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), he or she is only relieved of his or her duties. "Any other employee similarly convicted is sacked and prosecuted. Isn't this contrary to the Constitution, which holds that all are equal before the law?"

Liquor rules • The new rules meant to curb alcohol abuse will only "create legal, logistical and social challenges", fears Damson Opiyo Onger. He is, for instance, concerned about the plight of bar owners in places where schools were only recently built. "Also, some of these pubs were established many years before residential properties were built."

Maturity • Many parents mistakenly believe that, once their sons and daughters go to university, they are mature enough to be left on their own, notes F. Mukembu. "These days, a good number of them choose to live off campus, where they rent rooms. Some cohabit or share rooms to reduce the cost. Parents need to visit and assess these hostels frequently."

Matatu menace • A new nuisance in the decent and peaceful suburb of Westlands, Nairobi, laments Somji Murtaza, is the "sudden upsurge in the parking of matatus" on Woodvale Lane. "It becomes quite noisy as touts solicit customers in the afternoons. They are so many that it's becoming increasingly difficult to move through the place. Stop this unruly mob."