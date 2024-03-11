Fight against drug abuse: Sensitise the youth

Dying for a drink • Drug abuse is rampant among the youth, laments Jackline Wanjiku. They also consume alcoholic drinks and take bhang and other drugs, including shisha, she adds.

“The side-effects include temporary loss of eyesight or blindness and fatal liver diseases. Young people should be sensitised to avoid drugs and save their money for better use.”

Her contact is [email protected].

Literate nation • The government deserves praise for enabling young men and women to get a university education, says Cyprian Ondari. This, he adds, despite numerous economic and other challenges.

“Through the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb), it has issued loans to the majority of the students, especially the needy. Congratulations!”

His contact is [email protected].

Long wait • Martin Mbugua Wamathwe applied for a 66-page passport on January 3 last year. He went for biometrics at the Immigration Department, in Nyayo House, Nairobi, on February 16.

A year later and counting, he has got not even a notification of the status. The tracking number is 1111092430. “Can anybody help me out?”

He can be reached on Tel. 072199156 or email: [email protected].

Delayed justice • Justice delayed is justice denied, remarks Ruth Gituma, wondering just how long a case should go on in court before being concluded.

“I read a very disturbing story of a young life snuffed out in 2018, allegedly by a police officer. The victim was a student at Leeds University, UK. Why has this case not been solved? I’m sure there are many more.”

Her contact is [email protected].

Worrying to death • The way to manage diabetes and hypertension is to avoid worrying, regularly consult doctors and follow instructions, counsels Mwangi wa Karuga.

“Worrying is very damaging to health. When one worries and gets too anxious about one’s condition, even medicines become less effective. If you can’t cope with worries, consult a well-trained counsellor.”

His contact is [email protected].