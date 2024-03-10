Equality • The International Women’s Day, observed on March 8, is a celebration of the socio-economic, cultural, and political achievements in the campaign for gender equality, says Innocent Osoro. “By raising awareness on the need to create a more inclusive society for both genders, it’s also a reminder that a more just and equitable future for all is possible.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Electricity tokens • On February 26, university don XN Iraki notes, someone in his house bought electricity tokens from Kenya Power and got some 35.08 units for Sh1,000. “On March 2, the same amount of money got me 29.99 units. Does the price depend on the buyer and the time? Can they explain this discrepancy? Have other Kenyans noted this ‘dynamic power pricing’?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Network • The stretch of the Naivasha-Flyover-Thika highway traversing Kamae Forest has never had Safaricom or Airtel network “for as long as I can remember”, says Joseph Macharia. “This gives people a hard time whenever they have a motor vehicle breakdown or encounter any other emergency. The two telcos should quickly link the area with the rest of the country.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Media hubs • As a man, who closely follows developments in the media, Dave Tumbula is excited about the initiatives to equip journalists at the grassroots with skills and tools to enable them to practise their craft and become more marketable. “Like in every other industry, employment is becoming harder to find as media houses struggle to stay afloat. The launch of media hubs is a great idea.”

***