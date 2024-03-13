County governments should account for development funds

Devolved wastage • Quite shocking, says David Ngumi, is the revelation that the counties that spent the highest amount of money on development projects used only 20 per cent of their financial allocations. “The rest of the funds went to paying salaries and allowances, and, of course, a lot was also stolen. Was this the reason for initiating devolution, or I’m missing something?” His contact is [email protected]

***

A farmer’s cry • There is a bumper maize harvest in the greater Meru region but “farmers won’t break even due to poor prices by brokers, who are laughing all the way to the bank”, says Nicholas Murithi. “Imagine a 90kg bag of maize selling at only Sh1,700! Why can’t the National Cereals and Produce Board buy the crop just like in the Rift Valley and western Kenya?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Moral lesson • On the issue of schoolgirls being sexually exploited by boda boda riders, Dinaice Makenga says parents can’t escape blame. “As a parent, if you are unable to provide for your children, they will go looking for other means to cater for their needs and more. Parents should instil good morals in their children early enough to ensure they grow up and behave responsibly.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Low standards • The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) is funded by taxpayers, “to protect the economy from sub-standard products”, remarks Moses Kariri. However, he adds, poor-quality electrical and electronic imports continue to flood the market. “Gadgets such as insect strikers, for example, come without spare batteries. After the battery expires, it becomes useless!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Ingrates • Founding Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph was right when he declared that “Kenyans have peculiar habits” in making phone calls, says Paul V. Otieno. “Yet another peculiar habit is not saying thanks or acknowledging M-Pesa cash receipts from friends and family overseas. Safaricom should consider sending an automatic ‘Nimepata (I’ve received)’ message.” His contact is [email protected]