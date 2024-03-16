Opposition MPs failed in their oversight of the government

Oversight • The opposition MPs have failed in their oversight of the Kenya Kwanza government, says Lawi Manasse.

Nothing, he adds, confirms this more than the court ruling against Kenya Revenue Authority’s ethnic bias in staff recruitment.

“This information has been with us all along, and I would have expected the lawmakers to take it up. Shame on them!”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Promises • With the sharp division Kenya Kwanza’s flagship Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) has brought about, Newton Tonui is worrying about its future.

Says he: “One wonders what will happen to the project if the current administration fails to win the 2027 elections. This is why it’s important to build a consensus that transcends the divisive national politics.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Bar menace • Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s repeated vow that no bars will be allowed to operate in residential areas “is a mere public relations exercise”, says Kiongo Thuku.

He poses: “Show me just one bar that has been closed in Kahawa West’s Kongo area. Residents can’t sleep due to the deafening noise and thuggery. Hundreds of noisy unlicensed clubs are all over the city and he knows this.”

***

Incompetence • Someone at the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) must be sleeping on the job, says Bashir Omondi Nuru, alarmed at the several recent fatal and serious aircraft crashes.

“This is really worrying. Are the flight controllers not working as expected to ensure airspace safety? How many accidents are we going to witness for the authority to finally take remedial action?”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Discipline • There has been an increase in cases of police misusing firearms, notes Jimmy Thumbi.

“It seems they have suddenly found a new way of solving their rows. This amounts to lack of accountability. How does a police officer carry a gun to a bar and shoot over flimsy issues. Inspector-General of Police Japeth Koome should instil discipline.”

His contact is [email protected].