Raila Odinga’s departure spells doom for ODM

Death of ODM? • ODM leader Raila Odinga’s impending departure to vie for the African Union Commission chairmanship could spell doom for the 19-year-old party in the emerging bitter succession battle, says Kipkirui Segut.

“The various factions have vowed not to cede any ground and this could lead to the end of the party, as defections to existing or new outfits loom.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Bribery jam • Magadi Road needs serious traffic control from the Maasai Lodge stage to Galleria Mall at Karen, Nairobi, says Chrispine Kiprotich.

“Police officers manning the road are only interested in bribes from matatu drivers and private motorists, who then flout traffic rules. We need help. We can’t spend two hours on a stretch that should take 20 minutes only.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Local joints • The crackdown on bars in residential areas and near schools is worrying Nakuru resident Kennedy Machabo.

“The bars came in handy since the introduction of the alcoblow tests on the roads. After work, people would retreat to nearby bars or within crawling distance to their homes? I’m confused but am I alone in this? Don’t emasculate genuine businesses.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Biden vs Trump • The race to the White House is on in this year’s election in November, says Alnashir D. Walji.

President Joe Biden and his likely challenger, Donald Trump, are campaigning fiercely.

“Biden’s trump card is his foreign policy, that is, his stance on the Ukraine and Gaza wars, and admonishing China over Taiwan’s sovereignty. Trump’s undoing may be his indictments.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Open defiance • As the government tries to eradicate illicit alcohol, which has caused deaths and turned addicts into a vegetative state, David Omollo is amused at the defiance of those involved.

“The brewing is still being done in broad daylight on the banks of River Ngong and in the Mathare Valley slums in Nairobi. Are the brewers above the law or it’s just applied unfairly?”

His contact is [email protected].