Action must be taken against those supplying fake fertilisers to farmers

Fertiliser scam • Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi’s denial of there being fake fertiliser in NCPB stores and a subsequent order by his junior withdrawing one brand “smack of confusion and lack of sincerity”, says David Kiptum.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission should investigate and bring to book those meddling in the supply of fertiliser to farmers.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Tax slavery • The 35 per cent Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax, 1.5 per cent hut tax (housing levy), 2.75 per cent Social Health Insurance Fund (Shif) and six per cent NSSF deductions add up to a huge 45.25 per cent of income, says Mwangi Wanjohi.

“Of the remainder, VAT takes 16 per cent. It’s like working for 14 days a month for the government in this modern-day slavery.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Slow works • The people of Bahati Ward, in Nakuru County, want the paving of the road to Maili Kumi shopping centre speeded up, says Simon Wanyoike.

Simon accuses the contractor of taking too long to complete the short stretch and thus unduly inconveniencing the road users.

“The county monitoring unit should urgently look into this matter.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Visa injustice • After eagerly waiting for more than a year for a United States visa application interview, being asked only two or three questions and denied clearance is not right, says Paul Wachira.

He’s convinced that the visa office only uses that to block people from visiting America under the guise that they might want to remain there.

“Stop this unfairness,” Paul pleads. His contact is [email protected].

***

Ramadhan • Ceasefires in the wars in Gaza Strip and Sudan would underscore the importance of the holy month of Ramadhan, remarks Alnashir D. Walji.

“Believers fast from dawn to dusk, observing one of the pillars of Islam. They also perform pious acts, donating food to the needy during this time of renewal and purification, leading to the auspicious Idd festival.”

His contact is [email protected].