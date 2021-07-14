Why Kenyan politics is strange

Nasa principals

Nasa principals whom President Uhuru Kenyatta is trying to unite ahead of 2022 elections.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Political friends • Kenyan politics is strange, says Richard Kihara, amazed to hear that President Uhuru Kenyatta is rallying hard to unite Nasa principals. “In 2017, President Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party fought hard to beat Raila Odinga’s Nasa. Come 2021, the President is working to revive Nasa for the 2022 elections. But why would Nasa trust their erstwhile adversary to help them win?” His contact is rkihara7@gmail.com.

