Why Kenyan politics is strange

Political friends • Kenyan politics is strange, says Richard Kihara, amazed to hear that President Uhuru Kenyatta is rallying hard to unite Nasa principals. “In 2017, President Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party fought hard to beat Raila Odinga’s Nasa. Come 2021, the President is working to revive Nasa for the 2022 elections. But why would Nasa trust their erstwhile adversary to help them win?” His contact is rkihara7@gmail.com.

****

Feeble borrower • University education is “a public good and for the government to allow the IMF to categorise the institutions as centres of profitability” is wrong, remarks David Kilonzi. “Citizens pay taxes for provision of education, a means the poor can use to break out of poverty. The state should not abdicate its vital role to please the IMF for its loans.” His contact is dkilonzi@gmail.com.

****

Poor planner • The Education ministry must be very poor at planning, charges Eliab Otiato. “The guys at the helm knew very well that the CBC system was going to be introduced. In fact, the system is in its fourth year, yet the planners have been unable to put everything in order! It’s laughable that the ministry has now phased out P1 teacher training. The colleges are vacant.” His contact is mabwaeliab@gmail.com.

****

Mother Earth • On World Population Day, July 11, the global population was put at 7.7 billion, notes Alnashir Walji. Demographics such as age, race and sex, he adds, give key statistics on the death rate and life expectancy. “The census enables the government to plan well, catering for health, education and other needs. Let’s try to make the earth more habitable!” His contact is alnashirdwalji@yahoo.com.

****

Hooliganism • The violence on Sunday night in London after England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy should be condemned not just by football governing body Fifa but also the whole world, says Evans Macharia Mwangi. “Had this occurred in Africa, Fifa would have acted swiftly. It should now ban all major football competitions in England.” His contact is evans_macharia@yahoo.com.