Why did IEBC commissioners resign?

Audit IEBC • As the Wafula Chebukati-led IEBC team leaves office with accolades and heroism being heaped on it by the 2022 election winners, and talk of an inquiry into what transpired at Bomas of Kenya before the victory was announced, Ruth Gituma prefers an audit. “This could open the lid on what happens in such commissions. What caused resignations by commissioners?” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Shabby • EasyCoach bus company provides good service to travellers to and from many upcountry destinations, but its shocking downside is its Nairobi terminus in the city centre, off Haile Selassie Avenue, which is in a pathetic condition, says Carol Rotich. This vital facility is not just shabby, but the place also has potholes. “Can something be done about it?” she pleads. Her contact is [email protected]

***

Potholes • The road traversing Onyonka Estate in Lang’ata, Nairobi, is full of potholes, says Japheth Amugada, recalling that just before the August 2022 elections, former MP Nickson Korir organised for its repair, which was done halfway. “The road, especially the section from the church to the Talent Academy gate, was not done. Who will come to the residents’ rescue?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Courier • Instead of reminding customers to renew the rental of their boxes, which they hardly use, can’t Posta think of a better method in this courier services era? asks Carey Yiembe. “With local and international services, as well as electronic services, who needs to keep the outdated mailbox? I even tried the MPost but didn’t receive any notification for a whole year.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Bribery • The government should crack down on the police officers engaging in bribery and extortion on the roads in its fight against corruption urges Brian Nyachae. “Police should protect the people and not to steal from them. Stamp out the habit of traffic police taking money from drivers instead of strictly enforcing road rules and to curb accidents.” His contact is [email protected]