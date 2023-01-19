Ruto administration should eradicate hunger

War on hunger • One of the vital campaigns the Ruto administration should carry out is to ensure that hunger and starvation are wiped out from the country, says Francis Njuguna. “It’s of great concern that we continue to see media images of hungry souls. The government’s efforts to boost food security are commendable but going the extra mile would be much more preferable.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Elderly stipend • The stipend for the older people during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure enabled many to cater for their monthly expenses, says Kamichore Mutindira. He can’t understand why the Ruto administration wants to stop it. “How will they cope, having got used to the monthly cash transfer? The government should cut budgetary allocations to other sectors but not this one.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Banditry • Everything possible should be done to end the endemic banditry in pastoralist areas”, says Ezekiel Rotich. “Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has visited the banditry-prone areas, issuing stern warnings to the locals, but the mayhem continues. Innocent people have been killed and some maimed with hundreds of animals stolen, further impoverishing many families.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Tourism drive • The tourism sector’s vast “potential should be tapped and fully exploited”, says Alnashir D. Walji. “We should market tourism abroad through trade fairs and advertising. The pristine sandy beaches, heritage sites, five-star hotels, wildlife, national parks and sanctuaries can earn colossal foreign exchange. But don’t let commercial sex erode morality.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Road safety • There is a need to take decisive steps to avert road crashes, especially involving pedestrians, on Waiyaki Way at Westlands, Nairobi, says Ruth Gituma “The two bus stops on either side of the road are always quite busy throughout the day. Perhaps, creating an underpass would do as we can’t have a footbridge here because of the new Nairobi Expressway?” Her contact is [email protected]