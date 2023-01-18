Cabinet members should issue only approved policy statements

Tower of Babel • Simiyu Wandibba hopes one of the resolutions at the retreat for Cabinet and principal secretaries in Nanyuki was to issue only approved policy statements. “That will help to reduce unnecessary anxiety among citizens.” He cites the recent controversial pronouncements on the funding of university education and the scrapping of boarding schools. His contact [email protected]

Dark Wajir • The government should fast-track its election campaign pledge to connect Wajir County to the national electricity grid, says Nassir Daud. “The county relies on generators that break down, causing lengthy power outages. Wajir is marginalised, with little development. Businesses, schools, hospitals and security installations are affected.” His contact is [email protected]

Media blackout • Failure by the media to cover a nasty accident at Muhoroni, Kisumu County, in which six people perished on the spot on Monday, has really baffled local resident Damson Opiyo Onger. Says he: “Many others might have died later in hospital. Does it mean that the Kenya News Agency (KNA) no longer feeds the major newsrooms with such stories?” His contact is [email protected]

‘Speed Devils’ • Traffic police shouldn’t treat the drivers of miraa-carrying pick-ups as if they’re exempt from road rules, says Richard Kihara. He’s disappointed that the officers turn a blind eye to speeding and other antics by the drivers. “They operate like deranged soldiers with loaded rifles or people on a suicide mission. These people have become untouchable.” His contact is [email protected]

Road bullies • Describing the miraa pick-up drivers as road bullies, James King’au has a special appeal to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA). “Won’t it make some sense to grant a special status to miraa and muguka vehicles? The drivers’ high speeds and disregard for other road users is despicable. NTSA should allow them to install sirens.” His contact is [email protected]