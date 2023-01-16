Arrest livestock-human conflict in Nairobi

Land rates • Nairobi City County, Rajesh Gohil laments, has doubled the annual land rates payment. “They ask for the 2022 receipts and issue you with the 2023 invoice after doubling the amount.” Of all the lawyers he knows, Rajesh is convinced that Nelson Havi can help to stop this “gross injustice” to property owners. “Please move to court on our behalf.” His contact is [email protected]

Road link • The national government deserves kudos for the construction of the 17-kilometre Dongo Kundu road at the coast, says Jerry Kenyansa. “The new road connects the mainland to the South Coast. It’s a relief for thousands of commuters over ferry delays at Likoni Channel and eases access into and out of Mombasa by avoiding the town centre.” His contact is [email protected]

Electrifying silence • Over a year since Andrew A. Ngeti paid for 14 prepaid meters at Kenya Power’s Mombasa office, it is yet to deliver. On July 3, last year, Andrew forked out Sh23,523 for 10 meters (Ref. M22162022060039) and Sh7,935 (M22162022060040) for four more, bringing the total to Sh31,458. “There is deafening silence, but I need the meters.” His contact is [email protected].

Rogue driver • After nearly a year in hospital following a serious hit-and-run accident in which the driver of a Toyota Vitz car almost cut off his feet at Kawangware, Nairobi, Vincent Basweti won’t rest until justice is done. Although the driver went into hiding, the matter was reported to Muthangari Police Station. “Let whoever has any information contact me.” His contact is [email protected]

Cattle city • A livestock-human conflict is raging in Nairobi with herdsmen from neighbouring counties in search of pasture due to the recent drought, says David Amollo. The crisis, he adds, is evident in traffic jams and cattle feeding at dumpsites. “The city county should harvest grass during the rainy season and sell it to the livestock owners during drought.” His contact is [email protected]