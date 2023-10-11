We have enough public holidays

‘Confusion Day’ • Although service and culture are important, Joseph Macharia does not see why a public holiday should be set aside to commemorate them.

“I think we already have enough public holidays. October 10 should be celebrated just like World Water Day, or Valentine’s Day. The former Moi Day is even more confusing with some calling it Huduma Day or Utamaduni Day.”

***

Missing person • Conspicuously missing during President William Ruto’s just-ended four-day visit to Nyanza region was former Migori governor Okoth Obado, says Danson Opiyo Onger.

“Obado, an ardent supporter of the current President’s and UDA party in last year’s election campaigns, has gone underground like a political submarine. What could have gone wrong?”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Discord • Can a President publicly differ with his deputy on a fundamental issue and they continue to work together harmoniously, poses Dave Tumbula.

President Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua are reading from different scripts on the issue of the government as a shareholding in a limited company. Is this indication of a major falling-out or expression of the right to differ on issues and remain united?

***

Poor connectivity • Telkom Kenya’s loyal customers in Trans Nzoia County and elsewhere in the North Rift region are getting a raw by not being able to access the 3G and 4G mobile phone networks for over one month, says Nixon Wandabi.

“Only the 2G network works. It’s an irritating problem. We, the local subscribers, are not morons, and just expect better service.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

War • The Middle East “is a powder keg waiting to explode”, remarks Alnashir D. Walji.

“No doubt, the animosity between Israel and Palestine and neighbouring Lebanon and Iran is very deep. It’s time to implement the Oslo accord between Israel and Palestine. The escalation of the conflict is claiming many lives. The UN Security Council should seek a solution.”

His contact is [email protected].