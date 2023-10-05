Ruto’s promise to eliminate Kibera slums is gratifying

Housing • President William Ruto’s promise to eliminate Kibera slums in Nairobi in 10 years is gratifying, says Richard Kihara.

“However, the slums are a result of a breakdown in law and order in our towns as residents are left to put up structures at every available space.”

To stop the growth of slums, the authorities must stringently enforce rules and regulations on settlements.

***

***

Cost of living • The state’s obsession with its fertiliser subsidy as the country’s silver bullet is a mistaken belief, says Mark M. Kithokilo.

To reduce the high cost of living affecting most Kenyans, he adds, deliberate and strategic actions are needed.

“It should lower the cost of factors of production such as electricity, water and fuel or this will prove to be an exercise in futility.”

***

***

Public service • Though grateful to Interior CS Kithure Kindiki’s intervention in the Immigration Department to speed up passport processing, Vipin Shah is unhappy with the Kenyan High Commission in London.

“Calls to book an appointment for issuance of a national ID card go unanswered.” His daughter was told the earliest appointment will be in April.

***

***

‘Stenchlands’ • For more than a week, Edward Miller reports, the residents of First Parklands Avenue near Oshwal Junior High School, in Nairobi, have had to contend with the stench and health hazard of raw sewage filling a roadside trench.

“County personnel have done nothing about and it and yet a small exhauster can solve the problem in 30 minutes.”

***

***

Graft • Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome’s admission on rampant corruption in the service is a challenge to all to rise up and vigorously fight it, says James Warui.

“Each one of us has been a victim. The IG should alert the public about the hotspots, such as Mwiki, the Buru Buru underpass, Pangani, Parklands, Kasarani and Industrial Area in Nairobi.”

***