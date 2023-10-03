Fertiliser • President William Ruto’s subsidised fertiliser programme is a good gesture to farmers but it should be improved, says Eliab Otiato. “The mama mboga or boda boda rider, who has less than an acre of land, does not need the 50kg bag for their maize crop. How about providing a few kilogrammes each to reach these farmers with the smallest plots?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Gender parity • The National Police Service should increase the number of women in the frontline and top leadership, says Raphael Obonyo. “This will boost confidence in tackling gender-related cases. In March, of the 106,830 officers only 7,457, or 6.9 per cent, were women. This is unacceptable and unconstitutional amid the two-thirds gender principle.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Biden-Trump clash • As the 2024 race to the White House loads, Alnashir D. Walji is salivating for a tough contest between President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump. “Who will clinch it? Trump often takes the voters by storm with his oratory but his recent indictment on tax evasion charges could be his undoing. But he has vowed to go for it.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Electric cars • Excited about the arrival of the environmentally acceptable electric cars, Jediel Muthiri, clearly in overdrive mode, says: “I’m just wondering, would it not have made more sense if the vehicle had at least two batteries so that one is left to get charged? It would be ridiculous for passengers to have to alight and wait for the battery to be charged.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Stadium pledge • What became of the Jamhuri Stadium that was to be built near the showground in Nairobi, Joanne Nyawira wants to know. It was to be located next to Jamhuri Police Station and should have been officially opened in March. “Were the local residents duped?” She hopes Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba will shed light on the issue. Her contact is [email protected].