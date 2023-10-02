Must we invite Benny Hinn to lead prayers in Kenya?

Costly prayers • The invitation of Israeli-born American-Canadian televangelist Toufik Benedictus “Benny” Hinn to lead prayers in Kenya is not necessary, says Jimmy Thumbi. “There is word that First Lady Rachel Ruto has invited him at the government’s cost. We have very many talented preachers who can do this. The money should go to some deserving causes.” His contact is [email protected].

Street-smart folks • Going around Nairobi’s residential areas, Jotham Ndung’u says, he’s always impressed by how innovative Kenyans have become to earn a living. “Despite the tough times, Kenyans are very hardworking and brilliant people and I’m proud to be one. I know of those who want to keep fit and, therefore, hire bicycles on an hourly basis.” His contact is [email protected].

Kiswahili death • It’s now official: In the KCSE exam, one of the two languages, Kiswahili or English, will be picked in awarding the candidate’s average grade, says university don X. N. Iraki. “Since the other subjects are taught in English, students will put more emphasis on English. I can, therefore, sadly predict that Kiswahili will suffer a slow and painful death.” His contact is [email protected].

Heritage • Speaking his mother tongue, Kikuyu, at an international forum is something top novelist Ngugi wa Thiong’o cherishes, says Mwangi wa Karuga. “One’s language is important as it defines their identity. Like Prof Ngugi, we should take pride and joy in using our languages. Foreign languages, though vital, should never totally replace our indigenous ones.” His contact is [email protected].

