Stop presidential term limit extension talk

Scared • The warning of the impending heavy El-Nino downpours and flooding has Henry Ruhiu, a resident of Ongata Rongai Township in Kajiado County, terribly worried. Says he: “It’s because we don’t have a sewerage system, which we have been promised by the politicians during their campaigns in every General Election, but it has never been constructed to date.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Nuisance • The bliss Geoffrey Sendeu has enjoyed while living in the quiet and scenic Ngong since 1974 has just been shattered by a noisy nightclub that was opened recently. Says he: “It’s a nightmare and yet the owner perhaps lives in a quiet neighbourhood.” He’s livid that Nema could have allowed this to happen in a residential area “Disband Nema, as it’s useless.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Baffling • There is some beautiful art on the Extelcoms Building on Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi, which Maggie Muriithi and her friends wanted to capture in their selfies last Sunday, but were blocked by guards. Next to the nearby National Bank is a picture of a camera that has no “X”, which to a disappointed Maggie, indicates that photography is allowed. Her contact is [email protected].

***

Little hope • The cost of living, Fredrick Imani laments, “has risen beyond expectations”. He’s disgusted that government officials keep telling stories, while the majority are losing hope. “Just think about DP Rigathi Gachagua telling university students that there are no jobs. But Kenyans are still waiting for Kenya Kwanza to fulfil its election campaign promises.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Callous • Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei’s proposal to extend the presidential term limit from five to seven years “is not only insensitive but unfortunate coming at a time when Kenyans are burdened by the high cost of living”, remarks Fred Njuki. “If Kenya Kwanza chooses to continue with election campaign rhetoric, and not get down to work, no extension will be enough,” His contact is [email protected].