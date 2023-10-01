Stop the risky Haiti mission

Water wars • Between Water Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome and Principal Secretary Kipronoh Ronoh, Dickson K., says he disagrees with the former, who had refused to suspend Athi River Water CEO Michael Thuita over corruption allegations. “Thank you, PS Ronoh, for your stand. An award should be given to Kenyans who stand up for the truth to fight corruption.” His contact is [email protected].

Dear talk • The bipartisan talks by the National Dialogue Committee are going well but the Bomas of Kenya venue in Nairobi gobbling up Sh100 million will pile more pressure on the government, says Segut Kipkirui. “Is there anything in it that a Kenyan grappling with the high cost of living can smile about? It will increase the taxpayers’ burden.” His contact is [email protected].

Haiti mission • The decision to send Kenyan police officers to the conflict-ridden Haiti in South America does not sit well with Ruth Gituma. “We have our own homegrown problems of crime and increased insecurity in many areas; how, then, do we export our officers? I’m curious about this programme and just hope that we are not being used as guinea pigs.” Her contact is [email protected].

Road pledge • What became of the ring road that was to be built to link the lake region counties of Busia and Siaya and that Japan was reportedly interested in supporting to enable a macadamia growing project for export, asks Jim Okwako. “I was recently in Sio Port, Port Victoria, Osieko and Usenge and there is great potential for tourism development as well. Let the two counties join forces.”

Punctuality • A real favourite of Serah Wathoni is the Avenue Hospital’s branch at Garden City Mall, Nairobi. But she wishes management ensured the facility opens at exactly 8am as indicated. “I’ve visited four times in the past two weeks and it didn’t open until 8.45am. Some of us have 9am meetings and arrive at the clinic on time.” Her contact is [email protected].