African countries must stop coups

Timing • The 2010 Constitution states that an elected MP can be recalled by the voters over misconduct or failure to perform, but only after serving for at least half of the five-year term, notes Joseph Macharia. The same, he proposes, should apply to the impeachment of governors to check any mischief or malice by some Members of County Assemblies (MCAs). His contact is [email protected].

Lights • Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi should move quickly to curb the danger that lurks at Mama Ngina Vocational Centre at Ndumberi, whose security floodlights have been impaired, urges Peter John. “Of all the nine halogen lights, only two are functioning, putting the residents at risk of attacks by robbers. Can he do something about this before it is too late?” His contact is [email protected].

Pattern • Why are military coups so rampant in West Africa? Alnashir D. Walji asks, citing Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and most recently, Gabon. “The West Africans have a history of toppling their elected leaders. But that the masses are now clamouring for civilian rule to be restored in Sudan is interesting. Political turmoil is something African countries can ill afford!” His contact is [email protected].

Economics • Can any economist or transport guru explain to David Kilonzo how it’s possible for the 14-seater matatus plying long-distance routes to survive despite the massive increase in fuel prices? “How do they manage to break even while carrying such a limited number of passengers compared to the buses? Or maybe there are peculiar Kenyan economic principles?” His contact is [email protected].





Tough choice • Advisories by government officials on the impending El Nino rains point to two contrasting scenarios, making Naftaly Kinuthia wonder about the way forward. Says he: “Because of the fear of landslides, people living on high ground should move to lower areas. Secondly, because of the fear of floods, people living on lower grounds should move to higher places.” His contact is [email protected].



