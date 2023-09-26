Fix anomalies in passport collection

Passport woes • With hundreds of uncollected passports at the Immigration Department in Nyayo House, Nairobi, Paul Omondi is pleased that something is finally being done about it. “There is now a collection deadline. However there is an option to book a passport application on the e-Citizen portal and none for its collection. Can the Immigration’s IT section fix this?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Raw deal • Supermarkets should ensure the quality of fruits on their shelves, says Churchill Amatha. “It’s disheartening to buy immature fruits from them. Because you don’t want to go to the supermarket daily, you buy enough fruits that can last at least a week. But when they don’t ripen, this points to poor quality control or compromised assessors.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Dark city • A heavy downpour that drenched Kisumu on Sunday evening threw the lakeside city into darkness as “it normally happens whenever it rains”, reports Opiyo Oduwo. “Since the latest countrywide blackout recently, the city has experienced sporadic outages. Who will end this mess? Kenya Power does not seem to care; its monopoly should be ended.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Abandoned zone • Kenya Power has abandoned Uyoma South, Siaya County, which has suffered a blackout for the past three months with no explanation, says Willis Aguko. “This is never listed in the newspapers among the areas to be affected by power interruptions. We don’t understand what the overhead power cables are doing in this constituency.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Discrimination • The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), James Gakuo claims, bar members over 75 from going to private hospitals for ‘joint replacement’, “a common procedure for the elderly”. They are told to go to Kenyatta National Hospital or Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital. His parents have been waiting for two years. James’s contact is [email protected].