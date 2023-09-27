Kindiki deserves praise for streamlining passports issuance

Passports • Interior CS Kithure Kindiki deserves praise for streamlining the issuance of passports, says Evans Macharia Mwangi. “Tens of thousands of passports are now ready for collection. What miracle did the Immigration Department perform? Were new printing machines installed?” Evans wants the officials to be asked to explain why they had been frustrating Kenyans. His contact is [email protected].

Graft • The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) must step up the war on graft or its funding by the taxpayers be stopped, says Joe Ngige Mungai. “Corruption is still rife in most of the Lands registries, the Traffic Police Department and almost all the public procurement offices. The increasingly higher taxes just go to feed the lords of graft!” His contact is [email protected].

Road signs • Some of the newly constructed roads across the country, Francis Njuguna reports, don’t have properly marked pedestrian crossings and schoolchildren lanes. They also lack the signs for speed limits, location of fuelling stations and black spots. But there are many speed bumps. Can the other equally important road furniture be priorised?” His contact is [email protected].

Duped voters • Chris Kiriba’s regret about voting for Kenya Kwanza, Robert Mukirae explains, is what is known as ‘buyer’s remorse’. “This is when glib, slick-talking salesmen peddle ‘snake oil and moonshine’ to their victims. Their products are camouflaged as genuine and scammers cloak themselves as spiritual warriors. Caveat emptor, Bwana Kiriba!” His contact is [email protected].

Overshoot • While everybody is blaming the abnormally high prices of fuel, food and other basic needs for the painful suffering of most Kenyans, Jim Webo says that squarely at fault is the government. “Why come up with an almost Sh4 trillion Budget that you struggle to fund? The government should slash the Budget by removing those items that can be foregone until the situation improves?”