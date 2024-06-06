MPs eye St John Ambulance land for Bunge expansion

It is now emerging that parliament is seeking to occupy buildings around its premises to enhance security and avail meeting rooms for members.

Already, the August House leadership has set its eyes on the entire St John Ambulance building located near the iconic Bunge Tower as it seeks to actualise the creation of Bunge Square.

In a letter to St John’s, the Parliamentary Joint Services Director General and Accounting Officer, Mr Clement Nyandiere says they want to lease the entire building for use by parliament.

“We are writing to express our interest in leasing the St John building for use by parliament. We look forward to your response and subsequent engagements in the procurement process,” reads the letter dated June 5, 2024.

Mr Nyandiere says in the letter that the acquisition of the building will provide additional offices and workspace for MPs to undertake their duties.

“Following the occupancy of Bunge Towers and in line with our strategic plan, the PSC seeks modalities to acquire or lease additional office space within the vicinity,” reads the letter.

The acquisition of the building is part of the Parliamentary Service Commission's (PSC) plans to acquire all buildings between Haile Selassie and Kenyatta Mausoleum to create an exclusive bunge zone.

The setting up of Bunge Square is contained in the PSC strategic plan 2019-2030.

Under the plan, parliament in its strategic pillar four seeks to provide modern facilities and a secure working environment for Members and Staff.

Under the pillar parliament says its objective is to “To create a Parliamentary Square”.

Nation.africa reached out to the St John Ambulance building and a man who only identified himself as James said they still don’t have a formal reply to the letter.

“We have to meet as a council to decide so that we can make a formal reply. For now, I can’t say anything. Look for me next week or a week after,” Mr James told the Nation on the phone.

When contacted, Mr Nyandiere confirmed that the plan to lease the buildings around parliament had been implemented to give members privacy and also improve security.

“MPs need space to meet their visitors and constituents and those buildings around Bunge Square have meeting rooms for that purpose,” Mr Nyandiere told Nation.africa.

He went on, “It has been a long-term project for the PSC to get all the buildings in the square. It is a 10-year plan and it did not start today,” he said.

He explained, “We are leasing and not buying. The letter to St John Ambulance is a proposal and if they refuse, they will continue using their facility.”

A source within parliament leadership told Nation.africa that there is nothing unusual in the move saying some of the negotiations in acquiring buildings around parliament started 15 years ago.

According to the source, the National Treasury will pay for the acquisition and hand it over to Parliament.

The source said St John Ambulance won’t be the first building acquired by parliament saying buildings such as Continental House which used to belong to Continental Bank were also acquired by parliament and also Protection House which was done under compulsory acquisition.

Currently, Continental House houses some MPs' offices and a gym located on the ground floor. It also has several committee rooms.

Parliament has also leased offices in other buildings around the area such as Harambee Plaza and the Red Cross building.

During the opening of the 26-storey Bunge Tower in April, Senate speaker Amason Kingi said parliament had been spending Sh400 million annually to pay rent for member’s offices due to the increase in the number of MPs after the promulgation of the 2010 constitution.

President William Ruto indicated during the event that members have no excuse for conducting their committee sittings in hotels. However, despite the Bunge Tower being operational, legislators are still outsourcing the services of some hotels in Nairobi.