Wajir MCA still missing as tests reveal body retrieved from lake is not his

Two DNA tests have revealed that the body recently recovered from Lake Yahud is not that of Della Anole Ward Representative Yusuf Hussein Ahmed.

This was confirmed Thursday by his family, who said pathologists confirmed the result is negative.

The DNA outcome further deepens the mystery surrounding the disappearance of the MCA who went missing on September 13 after it was reported that he was abducted in Nairobi by unknown people.

Two pathologists were involved in the case, a private doctor hired by the family and a government doctor.

They took samples from the mother of the missing legislator, his two brothers, and tissue from the body currently preserved at Wajir Hospital Mortuary.

“The results show that the body is not his,” a family source said.

The unidentified body at the Wajir mortuary, which is six feet and two inches tall, is of Somali origin.

The body was not burned and no body parts were chopped off, according to the pathologist, but due to decomposition, some parts appear badly damaged.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the face, which led to internal bleeding in the head.

Tension in Wajir

Earlier reports that the MCA’s body had been found caused tension in Wajir and led to locals protesting against security agencies in the county.

Earlier, the family revealed to Nation.Africa that the abducted MCA had been summoned by the Wajir County Security and Intelligence Committee (CSIC) chaired by Mr Karuku Ngumo, the County Commissioner.

Mr Ngumo has since denied the claim despite a letter allegedly signed by him on August 6, 2024, asking the MCA to appear before them on August 6, 2024, to discuss “issues touching on security.”

Mr Hussein was abducted in Nairobi while being driven in a taxi. Mr Wambua Kioko, the taxi driver, told the police that armed men alighted from two unmarked Toyota Land Cruiser Prados which blocked their way and forced the politician out of the vehicle.