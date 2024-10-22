Missing Wajir MCA: DNA test to solve mystery of body retrieved from lake

The mystery surrounding the identity of a body suspected to be that of missing Wajir Ward Representative Yusuf Hussein is set to be unraveled on Wednesday.

Mr Hussein’s family members on Tuesday said the much-awaited test results for DNA samples extracted from the body, which was retrieved from Lake Yahud, some eight kilometres from Wajir town, will be released on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

The mutilated remains are being preserved at the Wajir Hospital mortuary.

This came as Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi appealed for calm following chaos that rocked Wajir town on Monday following the discovery of the body.

“On October 20, a body was found in Lake Yahud and concerns have been raised of the likelihood of it being that of our missing brother Yusuf Hussein, Dela Anole ward MCA,” the governor posted.

He said the matter was being treated seriously with urgency and that local administration had engaged both government and private pathologists to ensure thorough investigations are conducted.

“An autopsy has been conducted and we have collected three DNA samples: two of which will be analysed at the Kemri laboratory and one at a private facility,” he said.

DNA samples were collected from Mr Hussein’s relatives to aid in the identification process.

“We expect to have the results in the next two to three days. Currently, the body is being preserved at the local mortuary while we await these important results. I urge everyone to remain calm and patient as we work to identify the deceased,” he added.

On Monday, locals protested in Wajir town demanding for justice for the missing MCA.