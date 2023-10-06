Gachagua must report coffee cartels who tried to bribe him

Serious concern • Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s recent confession that coffee cartels tried to bribe him has not gone down well with Evans Macharia Mwangi.

Says he: “Politicians never cease to amaze. Why didn’t he report those cartels to the investigating authorities so that action could be taken against them? Can the leaders stop playing around with our minds?”

His contact is [email protected].

Disaster • Power cables hanging precariously and leaning poles along the Gatukuyu-Makwa road in Gatundu North, Kiambu County, are a glaring grave danger to the locals, says Arthur Rubia.

“Kenya Power technicians should help to avert this disaster. A man was electrocuted recently, as he tried to trim his trees that were in the line of some low-lying electric cables.”

His contact is [email protected].

No powere • Life has become a nightmare for the people living adjacent to Airport North Hotel at Embakasi in Nairobi , moans Ian Mgenyi.

“There has been no electricity for a month since a transformer blew up. Kenya Power staff say transformers are out of stock. Is it true that a facilitation fee must be paid for a solution? Can management, please intervene?”

His contact is [email protected].

Power meters • Kenya Power “has been posting huge losses but it can’t connect more customers because of lack of electricity meters!”, remarks university don XN Iraki.

“It’s such a simple device, compared to, say, a mobile phone or computer. Compare a power meter with the huge turbines used to generate power or the depth of geothermal wells. We are a really peculiar nation!”

His contact is [email protected].

Technology • Though the government has embraced digitisation to ease the delivery of public services, some of its key sections, including the police, are still are stuck in the past, says Kollongei Kipruto.

“Why should police still ask for a physical driving licence? And because the law states as such, why not repeal it so that one can show a QR code, which they scan and let one go?”

His contact is [email protected].