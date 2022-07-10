Uhuru-Ruto war of words is in bad taste

War of words • DP William Ruto’s frequent exchange of words with President Uhuru Kenyatta in public is in bad taste, says Denis Murimi. The man, he adds, should respect his boss. The DP, Denis believes, should style himself as “cool and smart” and resist the temptation to respond to criticism. “He should remain silent, no matter how the wind is blowing against him.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Big chance • By teaming up with Azimio presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga, running mate Martha Karua has a much better chance of getting close to occupying the highest office in the land, the Presidency, says Githuku Mungai. “Synergy is on her side, hence the need to refer to what happened in the past and not rush to conclude that you have looked at all the angles.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Safari money • The WRC Safari Rally pumped a whopping Sh6 billion into the local economy last year, says Opiyo Oduwo. He hopes this year will witness an increase in the contribution from the popular sport that only recently made a comeback after nearly two decades. “It should be extended to other parts of the country in future to help boost prosperity.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Road destroyers • While it’s laudable that roads are being built in Nairobi and existing ones repaired, Diana D’Souza is unhappy that those concerned sometimes fail to do a complete job, making a mockery of the effort. “After drains are cleaned up, removing all the filth, kiosks owners take over every pavement and destroy them with their garbage.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Protection • Distribution of condoms through public toilets is a means to help curb the spread of HIV/Aids, says Nancy Njoki. The Nairobi resident is convinced that the capital and other towns need more items placed in hotels, universities, colleges and other institutions. But more importantly, Nancy adds, the people should be sensitised on protection. Her contact is [email protected]