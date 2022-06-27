Enforce wearing of face masks at indoor functions

Masking • The Ministry of Health’s reintroduction of the mandatory wearing of face masks at indoor functions is a good idea that should be strictly enforced, says Step Nju. “Most common colds are spread due to close contact, which happens in confined places.” However, Step adds, police harassment of civilians for not wearing masks outdoors should never be condoned. His contact is [email protected].

***

Vetting • IEBC did not properly vet the academic credentials of some candidates in the August 9 elections, says Opiyo Oduwo. “Regrettably, it has admitted that it lacks the machinery to do so. Now that a serious mistake has been committed, who should be held accountable? The anomalies must be rectified to restore confidence in the electoral process.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Congestion • All is not well in many secondary schools due to congestion, thanks to the 100 per cent transition policy, says Henry Kibett. The government has failed to expand facilities and employ enough teachers. “This is a ticking time bomb as it’s impossible to accommodate 1,000 students in a school built for only 200. The Education ministry should act.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Black spot • Lives continue to be lost and children injured at the junction of MCC Primary School in the inner city of Mukuru, Embakasi South, Nairobi, says Eric Ambuche. Local leaders have, for two years, appealed for speed bumps to be erected but in vain. A day hardly passes before a child is hit by a boda boda or motor vehicle. “Please help to save lives.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Insecurity • Security in Nairobi South B has badly deteriorated, James Njoroge laments. “The most affected areas are the road to Capital Centre and also Zanzibar Road, all the way to Sana Sana. There have been muggings and carjackings, especially in the evening.” Some of the culprits are suspected to be from [inner cities]. “We urge the police to take action.” His contact is [email protected]