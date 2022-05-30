Lying season • The season for political rhetoric and impossible promises is here again, remarks Eliab Otiato, on the raging election campaigns. He singles out politicians promising to settle squatters on Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) farms. “The farms were established for research on livestock and crops to boost productivity. They should not be subdivided.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Deceit • What Philip Juma finds weird is that DP William Ruto, who leads the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, has chosen to run for the presidency on his UDA party ticket. “His photo on the ballot paper will be accompanied by the UDA wheelbarrow symbol.” Philip finds it deceitful of him to talk about the KKA “doing this and that if it wins the elections”. His contact is [email protected]

***

Bad boys • Some politicians, who should know better, are behaving badly, says Damson Opiyo Onger, upset with a loser in the 2017 elections who caused a heavy traffic jam on Friday by addressing supporters on the Ahero-Kisumu highway, seeking re-election. “The snarl-up caught many motorists unawares and inconvenienced, especially funeral processions.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Use and dump • Some private schools exploit students from poor families, charges Evans Macharia Mwangi. “They poach bright children from public schools only to dump them after they perform well in the KCPE exam. The children end up missing out on public sponsorship.” He challenges private schools to pay fees for the bright needy children. His contact is [email protected].

***

Rally racket • Nema is a toothless bulldog, says Nicholas Murithi, appalled by the noisy election campaign rallies in Murang’a Town. “In the offices, we work under a lot of noise from campaign teams that mount loudspeakers as they don’t give a damn about other people. Where I live and all over the country, it’s the same noise pollution! Just where is Nema?” His contact is [email protected]