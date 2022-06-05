Give parents more time to pay school fees

Road safety • The ongoing trial run for Nairobi Expressway has revealed what needs to be streamlined before it goes into full operation. For Ruth Gituma, the main concern is about safety. Singling out the Waiyaki Way section, she says, it’s quite wide, with many office blocks and bus stops. “How will pedestrians safely cross the road, yet the only footbridge is the one near Aga Khan High School?” Her contact is [email protected]

Language barrier • Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), James Gakuo laments, seems to condone a “neocolonial mindset” by allowing Moja, the firm running Nairobi Expressway, to use Chinese. “Kiswahili and English are our official languages. How on earth can we have Chinese? The English instructions should be translated into Kiswahili.” His contact is [email protected]

School fees • The school mid-term break is over but parents should not be pressured to clear their children’s fees, urges Patrick Mwenga. Schools should let students continue learning and give parents about two weeks to pay up. “The academic year is short but teachers are trying to cover the syllabus. Parents should help to keep children in school.” His contact is [email protected]

Dear power • Shocked, disgusted or dumbfounded, or all the three rolled up into one, Irene Rimongi says, describe her frustration with Kenya Power. She applied for electricity connection at the utility’s Mlolongo office, in Machakos, and was stunned by the quotation—Sh223,034—paid to M-Pesa paybill 888899. Her reference is No. E21452022050047 and contact is [email protected]

Sick racism • A global health scare looms after the Covid-19 pandemic with a reported monkeypox outbreak in Europe, but of even more concern to Gitau Ndung’u is the attempt at stigmatising it. He takes special exception to the Western media’s use of pictures of black people to describe the new pandemic. “If that’s not racism, then I don’t know what is!” His contact is [email protected]