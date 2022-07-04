Find lasting solution to insecurity

Insecurity • The killing of three women in Nakuru County by a “notorious gang” calls for a change of tack by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Inspector-General Hilary Mutyambai in the run-up to the August 20 general election, says Jerry Kenyansa. “It’s unfortunate that innocent lives have been lost. There is a need for a lasting solution to insecurity in the county.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Graft • What really annoys John Muniu, he says, “is hearing the politicians pointing the finger at one another over mega corruption”. He poses: “If you knew who stole what, when and from where and you never informed the authorities about it to take action, then you should just shut up. What do you want us, the ordinary citizens, to do? We all lost as you watched!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Public service • David Kiptum, citing Teachers Service Commission and Judicial Service Commission as public service entities that consistently advertise vacancies, wonders how the rest fill vacancies. He cites NHIF, Kenyatta National Hospital, and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital. “There should be uniformity in declaring vacancies in the public service.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Regional trade • Following DR Congo’s admission to the East African Community last April, the member countries should boost trade amongst themselves, says Alnashir D. Walji. The vast tourism potential should be exploited through cooperation. “A conducive environment for investment is needed. African states must prosper in economics.” His contact is [email protected]

***

‘Mitumba’ • As the mitumba (used clothes) trade debate rages, Carol Maina hopes most of the advocates for a ban on the imports wear locally tailored suits. “Rwanda did, and it is proudly promoting locally made clothes and people are wearing them—as was seen in the pictures from the recent Commonwealth Heads of State Summit in Kigali.” Her contact is [email protected]