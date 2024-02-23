Leadership • Most of the current Cabinet and Principal secretaries “are the most uninspiring” lot that the country has ever had, says Lawi Manasse.

“These top government officials are not critical thinkers. I don’t claim to know the reason why, but President William Ruto should do some soul searching, and be truthful to himself in order for God to save our country.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Illicit brews • Though lauding Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru for ordering bars to be closed for fresh licensing following the recent illicit brew deaths, Muthii Muriuki wonders if she’s serious about fighting the menace.

“She could start with a bar at Baricho that is notorious for selling illicit brews and playing loud music throughout the night.”

For the details, his email address is [email protected].

***

Cabinet retreat • On a lighter note, Jotham Ndung’u observes that the first Cabinet retreat convened by President William Ruto was held in Nanyuki Town with the second one this year in Naivasha.

“Is it just a coincidence that both towns’ names start with the letter N? Maybe the next retreat will be held in Namanga or Narok towns. I’m just wondering aloud!”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Traffic rules • VIPs’ drivers, Charles Jowi says “often drive on wrong side of the road or dangerously, forcing other motorists off the roads in Nairobi, as traffic police guide them”.

Deputy Director-General of Police Douglas Kanja’s directive that there should be no sacred cows, he adds, is welcome.

“The culprits should be arraigned for violating traffic rules and regulations.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Old films • Popular pay TV provider DStv “has been showing the same films over and over for the past few years”, Saleem Malik claims. When he complained about it, he adds, he was given flimsy excuses.

“They charge a hefty amount every month and show old films. How many times can one watch Mission Impossible or Bourne Identity, to name a few?”

His contact is [email protected].