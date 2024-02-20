Radio • Radio remains a great innovation and Moffat Onyango is a big fan. Says he: “On February 13, we marked the United Nations World Radio Day. The radio has been a reliable means of passing information. Compared to TV, it’s the one most people can afford. Thanks to new technology, people can access the radio station of their choice online.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Politics • The next general election is nearly three years away but President William Ruto is still acting like a candidate on the campaign trail, remarks Dave Tumbula. “Instead of constantly reprimanding and ridiculing his political foes, he should be rallying the country to confront national challenges like the high cost of living and the rising prices of food and other basic commodities.”

***

Road ‘sausages’ • Commuting between Ngoliba and Makongeni, in Thika, Kiambu County, Rod Barton says he encounters 19 speed bumps and 76 ‘half-sausages’ [rumble strips] on the road. “I know what the speed bumps are for and they do an effective job, but can somebody explain what the ‘half-sausages’ are for? They cause traffic to come to a standstill in several places.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Old Watchie • A self-declared avid supporter of The Watchman’s Cutting Edge column, Jimmy Thumbi, rubbishes complaints by some readers as baseless. “Watchie has a huge following and it’s reasonable to assume a big influx of letters. I’ve noted that Watchie chooses what to publish based on what’s happening. Continue being mysterious, Watchie. You’re doing fine!” His contact is [email protected].

***