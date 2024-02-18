Kenya Kwanza ‘company’ should furnish shareholders with financial statements

Public statement • Following up on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s assertion that the Kenya Kwanza government is a company that should benefit its shareholders, Douglas Kaumbuthu Aritho expects the procedures to be followed.

“It should now furnish shareholders with financial statements to analyse its performance and avoid unnecessary political statements.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Impeach them • Leaders should protect national sovereignty and resources, says Reginold Mwathi. The Bill of Rights, he adds, protects political, economic and social rights.

“This enhances democracy and ensures equitable distribution of resources. Kenyans have power to recall Members of Parliament and Members of County Assembly, and impeach the President.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Order Kenya Power! Could some recent praise have gone into the heads of Kenya Power technical staff and their managers in Busia County? wonders Jim Okwako.

“It’s frustrating to be left in darkness for many hours, and quite insulting for a repeat within hours of the restoration of power. Power went off in Funyula, Busia County, from 5pm on February 14 to February 15 at noon and went off again just an hour later.”

***

Pay pending bills • Some establishments are making it almost impossible for young people to run businesses, says Isaac Melvin.

Nearly a year since he supplied 80 pieces of chicken worth Sh36,000 to a sports club in Mombasa under the name Melchuck Enterprises, Isaac has not been paid even a single cent.

“And yet they talk about youth empowerment!”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Raw deal • Naivasha musicians are getting a raw deal in government programmes, including Talanta Hela under the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, says Alex Njuguna.

“Palma wa Vasho and others weren't invited to perform during the World Safari Rally Championships last June. We must appreciate ours as every big artiste was once a beginner.”

His contact is [email protected].