American Embassy giving Kenyans raw deal on visa application fees

US visa • The American Embassy in Nairobi is giving Kenyans a raw deal on visa application fees, says Joram Mkunde, adding: “My wife applied to go to the United States to attend a sister-in-law’s funeral but she was denied a visa at the embassy and lost some Sh32,000 just like that. Shouldn’t the embassy refund the money if one is denied the visa?”

***

Bursaries • Politicians may be doing many things wrongly but on the issue of bursaries, Joseph Macharia says they’re quite right to insist on beneficiaries being registered voters in their areas.

“All the administrative areas get their share and it's only fair one to apply in where one is enrolled to avoid mischief, double allocations and underhand dealings.”

***

Rains • The heavy rains that have been pounding Nairobi have left roads with huge car-breaking potholes, says Japheth Amugada.

“They should now be filled to avoid damaging motor vehicle suspensions. But the road workers should not create small, rough and irritating bumps for motorists. But is this so difficult for the city roads engineers and the contractors?”

***

Morogoro • Keenly following the beautification of townships and roads in Tharaka Nithi and Meru counties, Nicholas Murithi has a word of advice.

Says he: “Instead of the unproductive palm trees, why can't we plant coconut, mango and other fruit trees? Morogoro Town in Tanzania has coconut, mango and cashewnut trees along roads and they are nice.”

***

Murkomen • Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen should help to stop the blatant rip-off in the road construction sub-sector, says Richard Kihara.

“CS Murkomen should help to break down the costs of building roads and also isolate the bits to be done and financed by locals. Foreign contractors charge the country in US dollars even for soil, murram and stones.”

