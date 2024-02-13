Nema has failed to fully discharge its mandate

Nema • The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) should be disbanded for failing to fully discharge its mandate, says Diana D’Souza. The officials, she adds, are a bunch that has failed to protect the environment in pursuit of personal gain. “We've become a man-eat-man society and need to wake up and take care of one another and our country.” Her contact is [email protected].

Education • The increasing number of needy students who go missing after their primary school should be a source of national concern, says Carol Maina. Primary school heads, she adds, should collaborate with local leaders to trace the students. “As grassroots leaders, MCAs should have lists of the most-needy students in their wards and give them bursaries.” Her contact is [email protected].

Retirees • It’s unfair to appoint retirees to top jobs in government organisations and agencies and yet there are many qualified unemployed people, says Obedi Omenda. “It doesn’t matter whether or not they have the required expertise in those particular areas. Those opportunities should be given to youth or unemployment will remain a big problem for a long time.” His contact is [email protected].

KWS • Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) must protect the people from being harmed by wild animals, says Rasaki Ogonyo. “A Multimedia University student was recently injured by a stray hyena and a resident of Isiolo was harmed by a lion. People may be tempted to kill the animals in revenge, as the authorities’ responses to their complaints have been poor.” His contact is [email protected].

Terrorism • Terrorism is rearing its ugly head once again, remarks Alnashir D. Walji, citing the Islamic states of Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan as some of the key targets. “The marauding groups even have the audacity to claim responsibility for their dastardly attacks. Suicide bombings and other brutal killings cause fear. Let stability and peace reign in all countries.” His contact is [email protected].