Police should be more vigilant on the Moyale-Isiolo, Garissa-Thika roads

Bhang • The seizure of bags of bhang on the Moyale-Isiolo and Garissa-Thika roads after being smuggled in from Ethiopia is worrying, says Ibrahim Dalahow.

“Firearms and humans are also trafficked. Police should be more vigilant. The influx of Ethiopians is causing friction in Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, and Eastleigh, Nairobi, with reports of rape and other crimes.”



Mogotio • For over a week now, the residents of Kapnyang’ale Estate in Mogotio, Baringo County, have suffered a blackout.

“We’ve reported the matter to the local Kenya Power office countless times without getting any response. Many of the businesses that rely on electricity to operate have been shut. Who will compensate them for the big losses being incurred?”



Kenya Power • Kenya Power customer Philip Nyasio-Samo can’t under why he or any other person should be charged a transaction fee of Sh10 after buying electricity tokens through code *9771#.

The Nairobi resident is unhappy as this is what happened when he bought tokens for electricity account, No. 04225786062, on February 9. He hopes the power utility will shed light on this.



Nakuru • The raging conflict over the control of the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital, Muriithi King’au says, clearly mirrors for him the tribulations being faced by the health institutions under Israeli siege in the Gaza Strip. Healthcare provision in Nakuru County, he adds, is being compromised, as the hospital has been turned into a war zone of sorts in a bitter land dispute.”



Boda boda • Boda boda business has created jobs for many youth, but at what expense? wonders Mwangi wa Karuga, appalled by the rampant outright thuggery.

“Beating and robbing motorists after an accident is a criminal act that should be punished. What they did to a motorist and passenger at Kitengela was despicable. The authorities should rid roads of thugs.”

His contact is [email protected].