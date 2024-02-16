Move Grade 9 to high schools

Junior high • The Ministry of Education should quickly implement the decision to move the Grade 9 Junior Secondary School students to the high schools, says Henry Jaguah.

“The current Grade 7 students are currently learning the current Form One science curriculum, which the primary schools are not well equipped to handle,” the physics and chemistry tutor adds.

His contact is [email protected].

***

Joblessness • As Parliament has resumed its sittings after a long break, the MPs must now prioritise the efforts to boost youth employment, says Raphael Obonyo.

“They must also help to improve the economy by curbing mismanagement and ensuring that public resources are put to proper use. The priority should be to support the plans to create jobs young people.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

We need prayers • Quite unbelievable, David Kilonzi notes, is the revelation in an article published in the Daily Nation of February 7 that Kenya donated food worth $10,000 to South Korea in the 1960s during the second Korean War.

Today, he adds, that country is the 10th largest economy in the world. “Kenya, indeed, needs prayers for divine intervention,” he concludes.

His contact is [email protected].

***

Affection • There is much more to Valentine’s Day, the unofficial lovers’ holiday, than romantic love, says Bryan Muthui. February 14, he adds, celebrates all forms affection, including sibling and general familial love.

“It provides an opportunity to express appreciation and affection for family members, strengthening bonds and fostering a sense of unity and belonging.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Income • A promising source of income for young people often described as “keyboard warriors” is to sharpen their skills, says Jim Webo.

“Aspiring politicians and the incumbents have unleashed gangs of talented youth to promote their programmes and visions by posting write-ups and photos in WhatsApp groups and other forums, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and so on. These are exciting times.”