State should invest more in medical facilities

Medical tourism • The government should invest more in medical facilities to save Kenyans the high cost of seeking treatment overseas, says Boniface Kiogora. “Political leaders have been promising to improve healthcare but many people still have to fly to India and other countries for treatment. We could also start receiving foreigners seeking medical attention.” His contact is [email protected]

Powerless • Kenya Power is giving its customers in Malindi a raw deal, laments Steve Mandela. “Managers and other staff are sleeping on the job as thousands of residents and hundreds of families suffer severe power outages. This adversely affects lives and livelihoods amid the harsh economic times. When will they wake up and fix the problem?” His contact is [email protected]

Bad roads • Most roads in Mombasa County are in a pathetic state, says Carey Yiembie, urging the leaders to fix them and alleviate motorists’ suffering. “The ongoing rains have exposed the shoddy workmanship on roads. Some of the major roads have gigantic craters that damage motor vehicles, necessitating expensive repairs. Please, urgently repair these roads.” His contact is [email protected]

Hunger crimes • The reported upsurge in shoplifting in Nairobi supermarkets is due to the prevailing economic difficulties, says Agape Juma. “The government should improve the economy lest things get worse. What Kenyans need right now is food, not housing. The items mostly stolen are baby foods and cooking oil. Parents are between a rock and a hard place. “His contact is [email protected]

Rehab • The number of alcoholics and drug addicts have spiked, turning young men into zombies, says Mwangi wa Karuga. “Rehabilitation homes have become very expensive, beyond the means of low-income earners. They charge Sh200,000 per month while the average monthly salary is Sh30,000. The government should set up more affordable facilities.” His contact is [email protected]