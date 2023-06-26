Stop wanton wastage of public resources

Wastefulness era • Wanton wastage of public resources is the new normal, as James Gakuo has lately noted. “It’s shocking that Sh6 billion was wasted on the abandoned Huduma Namba registration project and the Sh250 million spent on the Green Park bus terminus, in Nairobi, will also go to waste as it is to be demolished. Only contractors and suppliers are enjoying this.“ His contact is [email protected]

Unsafe town • There is a lot of crime in Eldoret Town and its environs, says William's Kirwa. "I'm very concerned about the sharp rise in crimes, ranging from petty thefts to armed robberies. The place was peaceful then, all of a sudden, there's insecurity, especially in the town centre. Ironically, the county askaris only harass hawkers. Please curb this menace." His contact is [email protected]

Potable water • Clean piped water remains a big dream for John Wamae and other residents of Samar Maragua, near Pioneer School, in Murang'a County. Says he: "We still rely on shallow wells and contend with dust from trucks ferrying stones. Can Governor Kimani wa Matangi fulfil his election campaign promise to give us water and tarmac the 1.5km stretch of road." John's contact is [email protected]

Downside of IT • Concerns have been raised about artificial intelligence (AI), citing security risks and misinformation, says Alnashir Walji. "Cyberattacks, cybercrime and hacking are the disadvantages of IT. Researchers and scientists say overuse of tech can lead to 'isolation and mental affliction such as depression. But aren't we all tech-savvy, for example, as we use cellphones?" His contact is [email protected].

Magical profits • How do banks make massive profits when some other sectors are struggling to survive, asks Mwangi wa Karuga. "What do the banks do that other businesses don't? Posta, Kenya Airways, Kenya Power and others have serious financial challenges. Others are reporting losses. Yet banks make abnormal profits. What is the magic?" His contact is [email protected].