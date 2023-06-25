Let Kenyans make choices without overtaxing them

Sin tax • The government has over the years been increasing taxation on alcohol and cigarettes in a bid to curb their use with little success, says Carol Maina. “We should let people make their own choices without overtaxing them. Let’s not concentrate on the sins of choice. Let those who smoke or take alcohol do so in peace after they have attained the legal age.” Her contact is [email protected]

Body burden • The exhumation of more than 300 bodies in Shakahola Forest, Kilifi County, is turning out to be a worse disaster for the country than the 1998 American Embassy bomb blast in downtown Nairobi, says W. Kimariech. “The daily discovery of bodies has become a normal occurrence. Why are the authorities not asking for external help over this disaster?” His contact is [email protected]

Peace mission • It’s commendable that some African leaders have launched an initiative to help end the Russia-Ukraine war, says Churchill Amatha. “We are proud of our leaders as this option has been missing from the EU’s table and neither has the US thought about it as the UN also remains mum. A year later, there is little hope of ending the conflict.” His contact is [email protected]

Ghost worker • Despite numerous trips to the Lands office in Kiambu Town, Muthuri Kinyamu says he has never been lucky to get assistance. “On reaching the valuer’s office, I’m told that he comes in at 11:30am. Whenever I arrive around noon, I’m told he has stepped out for lunch. At 2.30pm, he isn’t back and, at 4.30pm that I should try the next day.” His contact is [email protected]

Weaklings • National football team Harambee Stars being beaten by little island Mauritius does not surprise Chris Kiriba at all. “The last time Kenya had a team to talk about was during the stewardship of coaches Marshall Mulwa and Reinhardt Fabisch. The rest are fake. But all is not lost. Let’s learn one or two lessons from even top women’s teams.” His contact is [email protected]