Sit back and wait for Supreme Court’s verdict

Insults • The diehard supporters of the country’s two major political coalitions—Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party—should, now that the presidential election petition has been filed, sit back and wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict, says Jerry Kenyansa. “Tweeting and calling others names won’t confirm the election winner or begin healing.” His contact is [email protected].

Bedfellows • Politicians are an interesting lot, “notorious for shifting alliances”, says Dave Tumbula. “In 2007, Azimio la Umoja presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga teamed up with his current archrival, William Ruto, of UDA (Kenya Kwanza Alliance).” ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula have also worked with Raila before but are now solidly behind Dr Ruto.

Oaths • The season for oaths and pledging allegiance to newly elected leaders is here again, notes Stephen Masambu. “In my view, very few of them believe in those words they utter, as in the fullness of time they will have broken every rule in the book. And again, why swear using the Bible when the same Holy Book (Matthew 5:37) preaches against this?” His contact is [email protected].

Youth power • The youth of Kenya should use their immense voting power to elect leaders who will help to prepare them to face the future, says Benson Muasya. “We all know that very few politicians fulfil their promises. I would, therefore, urge my fellow youth to shun politicians who only promise to create a better future for them” and go for those who act. His contact is [email protected].

Bounty • Every five years, university don X. N. Iraki notes, “our top lawyers harvest from the many election petitions”. But “in academia, we have no such periods of bounty. Rarely do our disputes go to court or involve payment of huge amounts of money. I switched from physics to economics. I will now shift to law and be declared ‘learned’ but will not wear a wig.” His contact is [email protected].



