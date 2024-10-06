Scrap deputy leadership positions

Scrap DP’s post: A constitutional amendment Bimal Shah would wish to see done immediately is the scrapping of the deputy leadership positions. Alluding to the bid to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Bimal says: “In Kenya and other African countries, the deputy’s position is not that respected and is always vulnerable. We will save a lot of money if it is scrapped.” His contact is [email protected].

Dissolve Parliament: There is a heavy price to pay for electing incompetent leaders who only think about themselves, says Shelton Busolo. “This 13th Parliament should be immediately dissolved as its members never listen, don’t care about the plight of the voters, and 90 percent of them are corrupt. The health sector is in a shambles and education is in a crisis.” His contact is [email protected].

Loud music: Villagers in Kiambu County have been having sleepless nights because of extremely loud noise from a nightclub, Samuel Muchai reports. He wishes the local leadership could borrow a leaf from Nairobi, which is cracking down on noisy bars and clubs. If the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) wants the details from Githunguri, he can be reached through [email protected].

Blackouts: The residents of Nairobi’s Eastlands at Kayole have been suffering frequent power outages in the past three weeks, says John Ochogo. “Electricity goes off from Saturday to Sunday night. Sometimes, the blackout lasts from dawn to dusk, denying beauty salon operators, barbers, welders and electronics sales agents an income. Can Kenya Power look into this?” His contact is [email protected].

